A Black And White Version Of ‘Logan’ Is In The Works
Director Responded To Fan's Tweet That He's 'Workin' On It'
Marvel’s Logan hits theatres today and is estimated to bring in about $170 million worldwide by the end of the weekend.
The highly anticipated film, which has already summoned a flood of think pieces labeling the film as the best X-Men movie yet, tells the dystopian-like story of Wolverine who is in the position of caring for a sick and senile Professor X before a young girl makes an unexpected entrance into his life. The film takes place in the year 2029, where mutants are dangerously close to extinction due to a virus.
Now, director James Mangold is saying that a black and white version of Logan is in the works. Mangold recently revealed this on Twitter in response to a fan’s tweet that the movie would look great in black and white.
@AdamMcDee Workin’ on it.
— Mangold (@mang0ld) March 1, 2017
This isn’t the first time a movie has seen a monochromatic re-release. Mad Max: Fury Road was released in “black and chrome” in 2016. The film was available to see in theatres for a short time before being released on DVD.
As for Logan, fans and critics are predicting a home video release for the black and white version.