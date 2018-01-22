Listen Live

A Bar in NYC is Kicking out People who Say “Literally”

Literally the best idea ever

What is your biggest pet peeve? Maybe it’s slow walkers, people who don’t use their turn signal, or maybe it’s people who use the word “literally”. If that’s the case, there’s a bar in New York City you need to visit.

The Continental in the East Village is a dive bar that offers five shots of any liquor behind the bar for $12. The bar is closing it’s doors at the end of June, likely because they have a list of really strict rules, including the newest: a ban on the word “literally”.

A five minute grace period to finish your drink seems fair.

