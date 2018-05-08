A 3rd Bill & Ted Movie Is Officially Happening!

It’s been 28 years since ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey‘ was released, but it looks like we are FINALLY getting a 3rd installment in the franchise.

We’re tuning the air guitars.🤘🎬 #BT3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) May 8, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as “Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq. in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’. The series’ original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have written a script, and the movie will be released by MGM.

The new movie catches up with the duo, now middle aged with the responsibilities of life and family weighing them down. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but nothing has come close to being “the greatest song of all time”. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. So (of course), Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to find inspiration for a song that will set the world right and ‘bring harmony in the universe as we know it’.

No word on when the movie will be released, but Keanu Reeves is tied up in production on John Wick 3 until at least 2019 so it will be sometime after that.

Wyld Stallyns ride again!