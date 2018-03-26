Listen Live

A 15-Faced David Bowie Statue Unveiled

This English town is filled with hard-core Bowie fans!

It’s the ultimate tribute to a music icon.

A David Bowie statue was unveiled in the town of Aylesbury, England where he first performed in his Ziggy Stardust persona.

The statue has several stages of Bowie’s career including the Stardust and The Man Who Fell to Earth periods. There are also speakers mounted above it and they’ll play a David Bowie song every hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

It’s all been made possible thanks to a crowdfunding effort.

Watch the unveiling below:


YouTube / The Telegraph

Main Image via Twitter / @CllrSteveBowles

