A 15-Faced David Bowie Statue Unveiled

It’s the ultimate tribute to a music icon.

A David Bowie statue was unveiled in the town of Aylesbury, England where he first performed in his Ziggy Stardust persona.

Excellent turnout this afternoon in 'Aylesbury for the unveiling of the worlds 1st David Bowie statue. pic.twitter.com/gQ50oFXSNv — Steve Bowles (@CllrSteveBowles) March 25, 2018

The statue has several stages of Bowie’s career including the Stardust and The Man Who Fell to Earth periods. There are also speakers mounted above it and they’ll play a David Bowie song every hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

It’s all been made possible thanks to a crowdfunding effort.

Watch the unveiling below:



YouTube / The Telegraph

Main Image via Twitter / @CllrSteveBowles