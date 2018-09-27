9th Annual Undie 500

It was a “fresh” morning for the annual Unie 500 held this morning at Bayfield Mall. The sky was clear, the sun was up, the temperature was hovering close to a crisp 3 degrees or so just prior to the start of the annual jaunt around the Bayfield Mall parking lot in skivies for a chance to win Birthday Bash passes.

One of the things you notice right away about the people who come out to take part is their passionate, fun spirit. People dress up in all sorts of fun and bizarre attire. There were knights in shining armor in attendance. The first 100 people who arrived received a FREE pair of GG Athletics.

Batman was there in his underwear, there were all sorts of fun costumes and outfits that people throw on to come out to take part. The course itself is just a lap around a portion of the Bayfield Mall parking lot (someone clocked it at 0.66 KMs). Some ran, others walked. There were dogs in underwear in attendance and of course you could hear the sounds of air horns coming from the 18 wheeler trucks rolling up and down Bayfield St. It’s really quite the atmosphere. In the end, everyone gathers for the draw to win passes to the 30th Birthday Bash.

Congrats to our Undie 500 winners Sarah, Mike and Chris and thank you to EVERYONE who came out to take part. There’s still lots more chances for you to win your passes. Keep listening for details of more bonus chances and different events over the coming days. Cheers to 30 Years!