Summer always seems to go very quickly around our part of the province, but this one has seemed to be flying by!

It’s the second last weekend of the 95 Days of Summer and there are still a ton of events to take in before the kids head back to school. If you haven’t started your back to school shopping as yet, you want to get out there before they start bringing the Christmas stuff out.

As always our ROCK 95 Summer Road Crew is out and about at some of the biggest events around the area. You’ll find them this weekend hanging at Barrie Fair, the Dragon Boat Races on Barrie’s waterfront, The Muskoka Craft Beer Show in Gravenhurst and other locations. Wherever you seem them, say “hello” and fill out your ballot for a chance to win our 95 Days of Summer Grand Prize, a Jacuzzi Hot Tub for your backyard. Some lucky person is going to win it after the Labour Day weekend. It could be you!

Looks like sunshine for the whole weekend, so get out and ENJOY!