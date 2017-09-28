8th Annual Undie 500

Brought to you by:

Rock 95’s Undie 500 is back, it’s a bizarre and fun way to win your way into Rock 95 Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash!

Suit up in your finest undies and join the Rock95 Morning Crew at the Bayfield Mall Parking lot in front of Canadian Tire on Thursday September 28th.

The race starts at 8:00am sharp. All participants dressed in their undies will be entered into a draw to win Birthday Bash passes. If you plan on attending let us know?

The Undie 500 is brought to you by G.G. Athletic Wear...underwear so comfortable you fell like your wearing nothing at all… and only on Rock 95