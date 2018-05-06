8th Annual Hike For Hospice 2018

Join Rock 95 and gather your team and take a hike for a great cause at The 8th Annual Hike for Hospice Simcoe County, Sunday, May 6th at Sunnidale Park.

There will free SWAG for hikers who raise over $ 50 and free barbecue lunch if you raise over $20!

The best part… %100 of funds raised support Hospice Simcoe’s programs and services. Hikers of all ages and dogs welcome! Register your team by clicking here and help raise public awareness of hospice palliative care in Simcoe County!