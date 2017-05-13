88 Finlay Mill Road, Midhurst ON

May 13, 2017

8am-4pm

Join us for our 2nd annual Charity Garage Sale & Family Fun day! Come out with the kids and peruse the HUGE garage sale (tons of donated items and furniture), have fun on the bouncy castle, get your face painted, win some awesome raffle prizes, and more!

100% of the proceeds will be going to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre through the ride to conquer cancer.

You can also make a personal donation to directly: http://www.conquercancer.ca/site/TR/Ride/Toronto2017?px=4029206&pg=personal&fr_id=1581