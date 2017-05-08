Listen Live

8-Year-Old Boy Drives Brother to Tim Hortons in Family Truck

...to get breakfast

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

Remember the 8-year-old boy who drove his sister to McDonalds? Well, there’s a Canadian version of this story.

An 8-year-old boy from Jarvis, Ontario was found behind the wheel of his family’s pickup truck in a farmer’s field early Friday morning because he just wanted to get his little brother some breakfast from Tim Hortons.

Map from Jarvis, Ontario to Barrie, Ontario

Jarvis is about 2 hours South West of Barrie

Police were called to the scene after a Tim Hortons employee told them a pick-up truck drove over a curb and into a farmer’s field beside the restaurant. The employee went out to check on the driver of the vehicle, and found the two boys (age 8 and 6) inside. Neither one was hurt and the truck was not damaged.

Related posts

Woman Swallows $7,000 to Hide it From her Husband

Even Darth Vader Gets in Trouble for Texting and Driving

Will Led Zeppelin Reunite for Desert Trip 2017?

Johnny Depp is Given His Lines Through an Earpiece so he Doesn’t Have to Memorize his Lines

Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend at Fenway Park She said ‘NO’ Then they Argued

Driver Caught Drawing His Own Parking Spots

10 Bands You’ve Seen Facebook Trend Could Pose Security Risk

According to Science Picking Your Nose and Eating it is Good for You

Fake Fitness Experts Troll Local News Station, Get Sued