8 Best Kijiji Ads This Weekend
All from the Barrie area...
You may have missed past editions of “The Kijiji Report”, but don’t miss out on these items from the Barrie area Kijiji page this weekend.
Dresser
Are you challenging Kijiji users to a fight or asking us to come get your dresser?
Microwave
Not cleaned? NOT okay.
Moving Box
How am I supposed to grab the box if it’s moving?
TV stand unit
This ad reads like the first few minutes of an episode of a police procedural: “just come down to the dark basement to get my dresser.” Nope. Not going to do it.
Free Boat
It probably needs to be in the water.
Broken Hockey Sticks
Did those broken sticks come from a lot of small hockey fight or one big hockey fight?
Connor McDavid Signed Baseball
Why did you get Connor to sign a baseball?
Spoiler
SPOILER ALERT: the rest of the car is missing.