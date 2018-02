The Event Management students of Georgian College are excited to announce the 7th Annual Mocktail Maddness! This night will be filled with AMAZING MOCKTAILS, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND A ONE OF A KIND RAFFLE!! Come on out on February 22 at 7pm and help us support Madd Barrie Simcoe.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance ($30 at the door). 12 and under are FREE.

Get tickets from:

https://barrie.snapd.com/events/view/1114373

https://www.facebook.com/mocktail.maddness/