7315 Yonge Street, Innisfil, ON L9S 4V7

Thursday, June 8, 2017

2:00pm-7:00pm

Please join us at the Innisfil Recreation Complex on 7315 Yonge Street, Innisfil, ON for the Innisfil Farmers’ Market. Our favourite vendors will be returning alongside local bakeries and farmers to offer fresh produce for your dinner table! There will be local readymade cuisine for you to enjoy, along with live music! Starting Thursday June 8th, the market will be open every Thursday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm rain or shine