7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees on Halloween

Slurpee lovers far and wide, get ready for this Halloween because it’s going to be extra sweet for you. On the scariest day of the year, 7-Eleven will be giving out free Slurpees.

All you have to do is head to any 7-Eleven within Canada on October 31st dressed in a costume, and you’ll be able to get a free small Slurpee or a small hot chocolate in any flavour.

