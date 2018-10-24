Listen Live

7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees on Halloween

As Long As You Wear A Costume

Slurpee lovers far and wide, get ready for this Halloween because it’s going to be extra sweet for you. On the scariest day of the year, 7-Eleven will be giving out free Slurpees.

All you have to do is head to any 7-Eleven within Canada on October 31st dressed in a costume, and you’ll be able to get a free small Slurpee or a small hot chocolate in any flavour.

 

Then, you can hit up Chipotle for their cheap Canada-wide “BOORITO” promo and you’ll be set for the night.

