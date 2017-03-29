7 BRILLIANT NEW INVENTIONS

1, A restaurant table with a sunken space for your phone so you won’t spill anything on it.

2, A picnic table with an overhang at one end for wheelchair users.

3, An alarm clock that shows the time on 3 sides so you don’t have to keep turning it.

4, A cold weather simulator room for testing out Winter clothes before you buy them.

5, A pen that tells you roughly how many more pages you’ll be able to write before it runs out.

6, A changing room mirror that replicates the light on a night out, in your office, and outside.

7, A toaster that has a button for ‘A Bit More’ when your toast is not quite done.