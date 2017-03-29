Listen Live

7 BRILLIANT NEW INVENTIONS

1, A restaurant table with a sunken space for your phone so you won’t spill […]

By Uncategorized

1, A restaurant table with a sunken space for your phone so you won’t spill anything on it.
2, A picnic table with an overhang at one end for wheelchair users.
3, An alarm clock that shows the time on 3 sides so you don’t have to keep turning it.
4, A cold weather simulator room for testing out Winter clothes before you buy them.
5, A pen that tells you roughly how many more pages you’ll be able to write before it runs out.
6, A changing room mirror that replicates the light on a night out, in your office, and outside.
7, A toaster that has a button for ‘A Bit More’ when your toast is not quite done.

Related posts

You’ll Be able to Travel Anywhere in Canada for $150 This Summer

Super Mario Themed Bar Opens in D.C.

The Scientific Secret to Living a Long and Happy Life

WATCH: Two Surfer bros Ask City Council for a 12-foot Statue of Paul Walker

Val Kilmer Can’t Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

The Cost of Brand Name Diamonds

Win Weekend Passes To Wayhome!

Woman Finds Diamond in Hard-Boiled Egg

Top 10 Crazy MLB Ballpark Foods of 2017