6th Annual Paramedic Honour Guard Ball

We are very excited to have Dan Flynn and Titus Tero from the A&E’s “Nightwatch” joining us as our guest speakers!

For the past 5 years the County of Simcoe Paramedic Honour Guard has hosted a formal event for all Paramedics, Allied agencies, friends and families, to come together to show our pride and celebrate the Paramedic Profession. We are very proud to host the 6th Annual Paramedic Honour Guard’s Ball.

Please join us for a fun and exciting night of Honour, Ceremony, Food, Entertainment and Dancing!

Get tickets HERE.