Sandzone

June 24th, 2017

9am-4pm

The Rotaract Club of Barrie, in support of Accomplish Today Fund for Sport, is holding it’s 6th annual beach volleyball tournament. Join us for a fun filled day of sport and fellowship.

We have 4 beach volleyball courts at Sand Zone, near the Innisfil YMCA. There is space for 16 teams.Teams are 6v6 with competitive and rec divisions. $40 per player. Minimum 2 females on the court.

Can’t find a team? No problem. Contact us and we will help you find a team.

Lunch will be provided, but if you like, the Innisfil Ribfest will be there during the same time.