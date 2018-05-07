Tattoo Studio Swaps Ink for Donations for Fire Victims

Not all fundraisers are as permanent as this one. Those 70 plus residents left displaced from that blaze on Little Avenue in Barrie are getting some much needed help from a local tattoo studio. Not all fundraisers are as permanent as this. #Barrie Tattoo studio swaps ink for donations for victims of #AllandaleFire https://t.co/bepjPXz6CB pic.twitter.com/ARFs2XADV1 — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 8, 2018

Ruby Tattoo Studio raised $3,350, inking anyone who wanted to give to those in need. Owner Danna Browne says it was the best way they knew how to help. She was a bit surprised to see a steady line of people lined up out her door. The all-female tattoo shop normally take on 10 customers a day, but Browne says about 50 customers signed waivers to get inked.

The support ws so strong Browne says they had to turn people away. Some of the families displaced from the fire were there to either show their gratitude or get inked themselves. Caley Thomas is the one who pulled the fire alarm when the flame first broke. Thomas says she was walking her dog when she say flames burst out of her neighbors bedroom windows.

“The only thing I could think of was my family and friends, and we are all ok, and that’s all that matters.”

All the money raised is going directly to the families. There’s also a GoFundMe account you can donate to.