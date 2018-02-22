Listen Live

Clearview Firefighters Were Wading Through Flood Waters Early This Morning

Family trapped in home

Clearview Fire crews pulled on their hip waders early this morning on Don Ross Drive north of Angus, along the Nottawasaga River…

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says there were three people and a dog in the home. It took his crews about 40 minutes to get to them…

The residents declined to leave at this time but were warned it may take longer to get to them next time.

Numerous roads remain closed in the region as water continues to rise. Be sure to take road closed signs seriously. If you come across water on the road don’t take any chances by trying to drive through it…turn around.

banner image via @ClearviewFire

