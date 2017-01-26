60-Second Cold One

Waiting around for your drinks to get cold can be a thing of the past with the ‘Chill-O-Matic’. The portable device can turn any room-temperature can into a freezing cold one in just 60 seconds – which, according to our math, is faster than your average refrigerator. Running on two AA batteries, the plastic gadget – selling online for $12.50 – spins cans at a high speed while they’re submerged in an ice bath. Despite the quick spin, the soft drink or beer is never fizzy and is ready to drink right away. (If this device is a little too kitschy for your liking, here’s an alternate solution: take a wet paper towel and wrap it around the can; then throw it in the freezer for 15 minutes and you’ll have a frosty brew ready to drink.)

– “Mental Floss”