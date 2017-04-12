6 Things You Might Not Know About Charlie Murphy

As you might have already heard, Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, has lost has battle with leukemia at age 57.

If you’re not familiar with Charlie’s work, don’t feel bad, his brother casts a very large shadow.

He is, however, a legend in his own right.

Here’s a few things you might not know about the late Charlie Murphy.

He co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies, like “Norbit” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.”

He’s a stand-up comedian



He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley on “The Comedy Get Down.”

He writes sketch comedy

This is definitely his most famous performance. From Chappelle’s Show – The True Hollywood Story of Rick James

(VERY NSFW)





He served in the U.S. Navy

Charlie was in the U.S. Navy until 1984 as a Boiler Technician. Before that, he was a gang member and ran a street gang earlier in his life.

He’s also a voiceover actor

Most notably on one of the greatest video games ever made: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

He’s got rhymes

He was once a member of the ‘80s rap group K-9 Posse (of which his brother Vernon takes lead) and afterward acted as producer and even made an appearance in this video.

Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 from cervical cancer. They had 2 children, and he had another from a previous relationship.

