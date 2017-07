One of the funnestĀ parts of WayHome is seeing the different totems that are visible over the weekend. A totem is a tall customized flag that helps groups find each other at the festival grounds. Here are 6 of the best totems that we saw over the festival weekend.

A Really Great Picture of Toad

A Totem CostingĀ One Kajillion Bajillion Dollars

Cloudy with a Chance of WayHome

It’s a Shark Pin of a Shark Fin

WILSON!

Just Owen Wilson