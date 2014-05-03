6 Great Goals by Connor McDavid
Hockey Night in Simcoe County returns tomorrow night!
Connor McDavid will be returning to Hockey Night in Simcoe County on Thursday, August 10th. To celebrate his return to Barrie for the event, we have collected 6 amazing goals from McDavid.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres, March 1st, 2016
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames, October 14th, 2016
Erie Otters vs. Plymouth Whalers, May 3rd, 2014
Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers, October 21st, 2015
Erie Otters vs. Sarnia Sting, January 8th, 2015
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, October 12th, 2016
CC image courtesy of Connor Mah via Flickr