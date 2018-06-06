Listen Live

5th Birthday for Pride Celebrations

LGBTQ community and allies celebrate equality, make new connections and learn.

By News

Pride Celebrations in Barrie is celebrating five years. The week-long series of community events brings together members of the LGBTQ community and allies to celebrate equality, make new connections and learn. Events kicked off with Celebrate Barrie Pride, a launch party hosted at Drors and a city hall flag raising.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the week…

Wednesday, June 6th

Humanizing HIV and U
6:30pm The Local Gastropub, 37 Dunlop St. West

 

Thursday, June 7th

Social Night @ PIE
7:30pm PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint, 11 Victoria Street

Pride Festival
2:00pm to 10:00pm, Heritage Park, Downtown Barrie

Pride Carnival Dance Party
5:00pm to 10:00pm, Heritage Park, Beer Garden, Downtown Barrie

 

Saturday, June 9th

Trans Pride March
9:30am, Centennial Park Fountain to Heritage Park

Pride Festival
11:00am to 10:00pm, Heritage Park, Downtown Barrie

Smash the Stigma Canada Pride Fundraiser
8:00pm to 2:00am, Foxx Lounge, 16 Dunlop Street East

 

Sunday, June 10th

Pride Festival
11:00am to 6:00pm, Heritage Park, Downtown Barrie

Pride Parade
2:00pm

Related posts

Gravenhurst business owners awarded for Fire Safety

Orillia man re-arrested after escaping

Must See: Collingwood Schools Dance Outdoors