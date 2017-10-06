5th annual Barrie Rock and Roll Festival for Autism Awareness

The 5th annual Barrie Rock and Roll Festival raises autism awareness through a fun filled weekend of live entertainment for all ages. We host performers and Tribute Artists from all over Ontario and the U.S. Several raffles, silent auctions, door prizes are also held. Dinner for the Saturday night Showcase with last year’s winners will be an amazing Turkey dinner with all the fixings for $15. Family friends and fans can purchase weekend passes for $50 which gets you into the festival for the full 3 days including the Saturday night Showcase, dinner Sat. Night is $15.

All registration and ticket sales are on a 1st come 1st serve basis. We sold out last year so get your tickets early from Bill Gallant or at The Barrie Legion! Any questions you can contact Bill 705-790-3999

Friday October 6th

7pm til Midnight – Open mic

All Competitors are welcome to come out and entertain guests for the evening, great menu, awesome fans

Saturday October 7th

10:00am – Registration Deadline

10:15am – Meeting with all Competitors

11am – Competition begins at ending at approximately 5:00pm

5pm – Dinner break available at the Legion for $15 Turkey Dinner with all the fixings

Finalists for Sunday in each category will be posted

8PM-Midnight – Saturday Night Showcase and dance with last years winners Anthony Carbone, Jimmy Gribbon and Randy Lawson a rockin’ night playing all your favourites to dance the night away!