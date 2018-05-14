5th Annual Barrie Police Home Safe 5KM Run/Walk

Rock 95 is proud to once again support the 5th annual Barrie Police Home Safe 5K Run or Walk in support of the Alzheimer of Simcoe County and Autism Ontario on Monda,y May 14th at Heritage Park!

Registration for the event is open now –The first 125 participants will get a free Dry Fit T-Shirt.

Register today by clicking here and start fundraising for a great cause.

