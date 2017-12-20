Swiss Chalet Gets A Facelift In Barrie

A new look Swiss Chalet opens today on Bayfield Street in Barrie. Company President Ken Otto says it’s the first in Canada to get the transformation…

Not just a new modern look with a “Watering Hole” bar area, a larger take-out area with seating for those who might be looking to stop for a quick bite, and a new menu that still includes the old standards that made Swiss Chalet what it is today, but a lot of new items as well, says Executive Chef Tallis Voakes, starting with the appetizers…

Among the new entrees is a Southern Canuck Sandwich…

As for dessert…

Twenty more locations will get the makeover in 2018. The remainder of Swiss Chalet’s 200 restaurants will follow over the next five years or so.