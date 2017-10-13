Missing: Alliston Teen

A missing New Tec teen may be in the Toronto area. The OPP are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Carllove Nandramsingh of Alliston. She was last seen around 1:00 Wednesday morning, and authorities say her disappearance isn’t being treated as suspicious, as they think she may be heading towards the GTA. She is described as female, approximately 5’7, 120lbs with a slim build, black ringlet curled shoulder length hair and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with grey sweatpants.