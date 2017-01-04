50th Doors debut release anniversary

It’s the 50th Anniversary of the release of The Doors debut album.

Check out the details on the the special anniversary release below the videos:

Live Hollywood Bowl 1968.

Here is “The End” performed live in Toronto in 1967

The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be released by Rhino on March 31 and will include remastered stereo and mono mixes of the original album plus a disc of live recordings.

The package will also include an LP version of the original album in the newly remastered mono mix. You can see the full track listing for the set below. (The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also be available digitally.)

The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition‘s announcement comes on the “Day of the Doors”. Los Angeles will honor the band today with a public event.

The two surviving Doors members will attend the event with members of the late families on hand.

The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ Track Listing

Disc One (Original Stereo Mix)

Disc Two (Original Mono Mix)

1. “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

2. “Soul Kitchen”

3. “The Crystal Ship”

4. “Twentieth Century Fox”

5. “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

6. “Light My Fire”

7. “Back Door Man”

8. “I Looked At You”

9. “End Of The Night”

10. “Take It As It Comes”

11. “The End”

Disc Three: Live At The Matrix, March 7, 1967

1. “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”

2. “Soul Kitchen”

3. “The Crystal Ship”

4. “Twentieth Century Fox”

5. “Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”

6. “Light My Fire”

7. “Back Door Man”

8. “The End”

