You’ll be able to buy pot at the LCBO sooner than later. Queen’s Park today announced how marijuana will be sold in the province, ahead of federal plans to legalize the sticky icky. The Liquor Control Board will oversee the legal retail of cannabis, with new stand-alone stores, along with online order services, while critics raise concerns about pot monopoly in the province. About 150 stores are expected by 2020. Just because the province has figured out how the stuff will be sold, doesn’t mean you can go out and buy the stuff now, so says Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford.

Once it is legal, the minimum age to shop for it will be 19, while the province says prevention and harm reduction strategies will be in place to protect young or vulnerable members of the public.