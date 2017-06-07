Listen Live

$500,000 Worth of Live Lobster Spilled onto Canadian Highway

Butter was probably sold out at the local grocery store

By Food, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Over 40,000 live lobsters were dumped onto Highway 103 in Nova Scotia after a truck driver was forced to swerve to avoid hitting an animal. The lobsters were being transported in wooden crates, which splintered in the crash leaving tons of live lobsters crawling across the highway. When news broke the locals showed up to take a few home for dinner, which the police didn’t discourage because it helped with the cleanup process.

(cover photo via Dana Moos flickr)

Related posts

WATCH: Hero Dives into Moving Car to Save Driver Having A Seizure

The Five Best Beers in the World

Five Gifts NOT to Get Dad for Father’s Day

Viral Craigslist Ad Seeks “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ”

Man Gets Chores Done Despite Tornado Looming in Background

‘Wonder Woman’ Makes Box Office History

Residents Offended By Word Left on Water Tower in Sussex

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Reveals Prescription Drugs in System

The Rock 95 Mystery BBQ