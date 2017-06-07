$500,000 Worth of Live Lobster Spilled onto Canadian Highway

Over 40,000 live lobsters were dumped onto Highway 103 in Nova Scotia after a truck driver was forced to swerve to avoid hitting an animal. The lobsters were being transported in wooden crates, which splintered in the crash leaving tons of live lobsters crawling across the highway. When news broke the locals showed up to take a few home for dinner, which the police didn’t discourage because it helped with the cleanup process.

(cover photo via Dana Moos flickr)