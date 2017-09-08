5 Weird Guinness World Records from 2018

The 2018 edition of the Guinness World Records book is out and as always, there are a few records in there you probably didn’t know existed.

Most Marmite, Mashed Potatoes, and Mustard Eaten

'I'm actually a triple Guinness World Record holder…'

'That's amazing! Which ones?'

'Most mustard, mashed potato and Marmite eaten.' 😎 pic.twitter.com/juuxyKpIpO — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) September 7, 2017

Andre Ortolf holds three world records in the 2018 edition of Guinness World Records, including most Marmite eaten in one minute (25 grams), most tubes of mustard drunk in 30 seconds, and most mashed potatoes eaten in one minute (893 grams).

Most Jenga Blocks Removed by Whip

April Choi has the record for most Jenga Blocks removed by whip in one minute, which is 4.

Biggest Collection of Teddy Bears

DID YOU KNOW a 63-year old woman named Jackie Miley has the largest teddy bear collection in the world, with 7,7… pic.twitter.com/CbE2OI4Ajn — Oreo Philippines (@OreoPH) January 10, 2014

63-year-old Jackie Miley from South Dakota has more than 8,026 teddy bears.

Most Slam Dunks by a Rabbit

I broke a Guinness world record!!!!

I'm officially the rabbit that can slam dunk the most baskets in 1 minute! #GuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/ZZuz5I5NrG — Bini the Bunny (@BiniTheBunny) September 7, 2017

Bini the Bunny currently holds the record for most slam dunks by a rabbit in one minute.

Tallest High Top Fade

In case you thought you were in the running- the tallest high-top fade went to Benny Harlem for the @GWR! His is 20.5 inches tall. pic.twitter.com/SuYk7XPgr7 — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) September 7, 2017

Benny Harlem has the record for the tallest high top fade measuring 52.0 cm.