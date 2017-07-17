5 Tips To Help You Crush Your Drive

Golf. It can be a beautiful (but frustrating) game. Especially tricky can be driving the ball. Contrary to what you may believe, more power doesn’t always mean a longer drive. Here are a few tips to help you crush the long ball.

Catch The Ball On The Upswing

This is a simple, but effective, way to add 20-30 yards to your drive. The key here is set up in your stance. Make sure your lead hip and front shoulder are both slightly higher than the back. Address the ball normally, and get ready to see an immediate improvement in your drive.

Pick Your Head Up And Watch It Go

Contrary to popular belief, rigid head position does not equal a longer drive. You risk losing speed or, worse, hurting yourself. Fewer bad shots come from turning your head to follow the ball than from staring down.

Tee The Ball Higher Than Normal

When you rest your driver on the ground, the top half of your ball should be above the top edge of the club head. I know – seems strange. But don’t knock it until you try it.

Swing At 90%

Wait, what? Don’t swing as hard for longer distance? Sounds counter intuitive, but it’s true. Swinging harder messes with your rhythm and timing and saps your power. Swing at 90% for 10-20 more yards.

Step Forward For A Boost

Look, we’re not saying pull a Happy Gilmore here. But, all the great players make a small lateral move with their body right before they complete their back swing. It’s a huge power move, and you should definitely try it.

Happy Gilmore is still awesome, though.