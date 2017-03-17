5 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick’s Day!

1. St. Patrick Wasn’t Irish

He was actually born in Britain and kidnapped and sold into slavery by Irish Marauders. He escaped back to Britain after six years and became a priest. He then returned to Ireland and is known as the man who brought Christianity to the country.

2. He Actually Wore Blue not Green

St. Patrick is seen wearing blue vestments in several early artworks. Green was associated with the country later, possibly because of it’s green countryside. It’s said that we wear green on St. Patrick’s day today to commemorate his use of the shamrock in his teachings.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Used to be a Dry Holiday in Ireland

Aside from wearing green, the other activity most commonly associated with St. Patty’s day is…drinking. But, from 1903, to 1970, Irish law declared St. Patrick’s Day a religious observance for the entire country and all the pubs in the country would close on that day. in 1970, St. Patrick’s Day was declared a national holiday.

4. Leprechauns Used to be So Different

St. Patty’s Day leprechauns are mischievous, jolly, little creatures in matching green hats, jackets, and trousers. But, the original leprechauns were definitely not friendly. They first appeared in an 8th century poem where they tried to drown a sleeping king.

(photo via Chris Sheppard flickr)

5. Your Actual Chances of Finding a Four Leaf Clover Are…

1 in 10,000!