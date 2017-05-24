5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan turns 76 today! The music icon will be playing at the Barrie Molson Centre this summer on July 2nd. To celebrate his birthday, here are 5 things you may not have known about Bob Dylan.

His Real Name Is Robert Allen Zimmerman

Robert Allan Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 24th, 1941.

He Has Published Books Of Drawings And Paintings

Since 1994, Dylan has published six books of drawings & paintings Some of his work has even been exhibited in major art galleries.

He Has Two Honorary Degrees

In 1970, Dylan accepted doctorate from Princeton University. In 2004, he earned an honorary doctorate in music from the University of St. Andrews.

He Has Never Had A #1 Single

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, the closes Dylan has ever come to a #1 single is when ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ & ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ hit #2 in 1965 and 1966, respectively.

He Has Appeared In A Victoria’s Secret Commercial

In 1965, Bob Dylan told a reporter at a press conference that if he ever “sold out to a commercial interest”, it would be “ladies garments.” Self fulfilling prophecy?