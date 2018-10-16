5 Things That Will Get You Outdoors This Fall

Fall is one of the best seasons in central Ontario. The temperatures are a little cooler, the leaves a little more colourful and there is so much to see and do. Here are 5 ways to get out and make the most of the beautiful outdoors this fall.

Get Mudded Up

Ontario is an ATV-lovers dream, with tons of trails to explore, and fall is the best time to explore them. IF you don’t own an ATV, you can always try a guided tour but fair warning – you’ll likely be hooked after that.

Go For A Hike

This one is all about the views. There is some truly spectacular scenery in our area, and trails for just about every level of ability. Talk about a perfect combination!

Fall Camping

Camping is most often associated with summer, but don’t count out getting back to nature and pitching a tent in the fall! Temps are a little cooler so you’ll have to bundle up, but there is still a lot of fun to be had once summer ends.

Cruise Some Country Roads

If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast, there is no better way to spend an autumn afternoon than cruising country roads. With the cooler temps and changing leaves, it’s like a little slice of heaven.

Pick Some Pumpkins

Nothing quite beats the family friendly fun of pumpkin picking. Local farms likes Drysdale’s and Chappell Farms offer all kinds of fall fun, from magic shows and petting zoo’s to zombie paths through the forest.