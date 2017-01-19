5 Snow Day Movie Marathon Ideas
For those days when you just don't want to leave the house
Let’s face it. No matter how much you love being outside in the Winter, sometimes, you just don’t want to leave your house. Here are a few movie marathon ideas for those stay-in-your-pajama days.
1. The Matrix Trilogy
Total Time: 7 hours
Follow Neo and the gang as they navigate the matrix and try to save Zion from evil robotic energy monsters. Also Hugo Weaving is so good as Agent Smith. Really weird dance/orgy sequence in The Matrix Reloaded aside, these movies are fun for the whole family.
2. Die Hard
Total Time: 11 hours
There are two schools of thought when it comes to Die Hard: those who think it’s a Christmas movie, and those who don’t. The one thing everyone can agree on is that John McClane is a bad ass.
3. The Hangover(s)
Total Time: 5 hours
You could probably stop after the second movie and forget they ever made a third one, unless you’re a loyal fan and want to see how the Wolfpack saga ends.
4. Jurassic Park
Total Time: 6.5 hours
Classic. Not only are the special effects great, but you get to see somebody eaten while on a port-a-potty, and Newman (Wayne Knight) get what he deserves.
5. Rocky
Total Time: 11 hours
Some of Sylvester Stallone’s best work, by far. The entire series is truly inspiring to watch including last year’s Creed, which earned Sly an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Honourable Mentions
Star Wars: 14 hours
Star Trek: 24 hours
Pirates of the Caribbean: 10 hours
Lord of the rings: 17 hours
Harry Potter: 20 hours
Fast and Furious: 13 hours
Mission Impossible: 9 hours
James Bond: 50 hours