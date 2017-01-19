5 Snow Day Movie Marathon Ideas

Let’s face it. No matter how much you love being outside in the Winter, sometimes, you just don’t want to leave your house. Here are a few movie marathon ideas for those stay-in-your-pajama days.

1. The Matrix Trilogy

Total Time: 7 hours

Follow Neo and the gang as they navigate the matrix and try to save Zion from evil robotic energy monsters. Also Hugo Weaving is so good as Agent Smith. Really weird dance/orgy sequence in The Matrix Reloaded aside, these movies are fun for the whole family.

2. Die Hard

Total Time: 11 hours

There are two schools of thought when it comes to Die Hard: those who think it’s a Christmas movie, and those who don’t. The one thing everyone can agree on is that John McClane is a bad ass.

3. The Hangover(s)

Total Time: 5 hours

You could probably stop after the second movie and forget they ever made a third one, unless you’re a loyal fan and want to see how the Wolfpack saga ends.

4. Jurassic Park

Total Time: 6.5 hours

Classic. Not only are the special effects great, but you get to see somebody eaten while on a port-a-potty, and Newman (Wayne Knight) get what he deserves.

5. Rocky

Total Time: 11 hours

Some of Sylvester Stallone’s best work, by far. The entire series is truly inspiring to watch including last year’s Creed, which earned Sly an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Honourable Mentions

Star Wars: 14 hours

Star Trek: 24 hours

Pirates of the Caribbean: 10 hours

Lord of the rings: 17 hours

Harry Potter: 20 hours

Fast and Furious: 13 hours

Mission Impossible: 9 hours

James Bond: 50 hours

(cover photo via Wonderlane flickr)