5 Sandwiches that take lunch to the next level

Breakfast is great because it’s so versatile… You can eat breakfast any time… Dinner is cool because it’s the big meal; the shining star of any meal plan… Then there’s lunch… The “eh, it’s around noon and I’m kinda hungry so I’ll eat anything meal”. We treat lunch like it’s the awkward middle child on the meal planning chart. Well, that ends today. Here’s 5 sandwiches that are anything but boring.

1. Pulled Pork

Pulled pork started in the south but has been taking the world by storm. My two biggest problems with eating pulled pork sandwiches is how long it takes to make the pork and somehow managing to only eat one.

2. Peanut Butter, Banana, Bacon and French Toast

This sandwich pays homage to my breakfast anytime theory. I mean, if consumed first thing in the morning this thing could really deal with a hangover. Yet at lunch time it’s equally as satisfying. Also, there’s a rumor that this was Elvis’ favorite food.

3. Chicken Waffle

Yea yea… I know… Two breakfast-y foods in sandwich form… But come on, if you haven’t had delicious breaded and fried chicken between two waffles, have you really lived? Pro tip…Mayonnaise? Yes. Maple Syrup? Yes.

4. The Reuben

Nothing crazy here. But when was the last time you had a Reuben? Too long right? Throw together Rye bread, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Bob’s your uncle, you’ve got a Reuben!

5. Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese

There are two types of people on this earth. Those who will eat this sandwich with ketchup and those who are wrong. Chances are you don’t even have to go to the store to put this one together, and it takes the regular mid afternoon snack grilled cheese to a whole new level. Box of KD, some cheddar (or slices) white bread and butter…

So now I’m hungry… Happy sandwiching!