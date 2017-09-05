5 Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Things that Shouldn’t Exist

1. Pumpkin Spice Candy Corn

This just seems so redundant. Candy corn is already one of the most fall-flavoured of candies. Why do we need to pumpkin spice it?

2. Pumpkin Spice Almonds

WHY?!

3. Pumpkin Spice Bagels

If you make your kids a ham and cheese sandwich on one of these puppies, expect to get the silent treatment for at least a week.

4. Pumpkin Spice M&M’s

M&M’s are already delicious. This seems unnecessary.

5. Pumpkin Spice Deodorant

Because pumpkin spice is not just reserved for food. Native is offering a Pumpkin Spice Latte flavoured deodorant, because nothing screams peak fall like stinking of nutmeg and cinnamon after a hard workout. This deodorant is paraben and aluminum free…so there’s that.