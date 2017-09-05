Listen Live

5 Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Things that Shouldn’t Exist

Fall is the season of falling leaves, scarves, and pumpkin spice flavoured everything

By Food, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

1. Pumpkin Spice Candy Corn

(via Junkfoodguy)

This just seems so redundant. Candy corn is already one of the most fall-flavoured of candies. Why do we need to pumpkin spice it?

2. Pumpkin Spice Almonds

(via theimpulsivebuy flickr)

WHY?!

3. Pumpkin Spice Bagels

(via Mike Mozart flickr)

If you make your kids a ham and cheese sandwich on one of these puppies, expect to get the silent treatment for at least a week.

4. Pumpkin Spice M&M’s 

(via theimpulsivebuy flickr)

M&M’s are already delicious. This seems unnecessary.

5. Pumpkin Spice Deodorant 

Because pumpkin spice is not just reserved for food. Native is offering a Pumpkin Spice Latte flavoured deodorant, because nothing screams peak fall like stinking of nutmeg and cinnamon after a hard workout. This deodorant is paraben and aluminum free…so there’s that.

Related posts

Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Cheated with Six Different Women

WATCH: Guy gets Leg Caught in Ridiculously Small Sinkhole

Domino’s Tests Pizza Delivery Without Drivers

Michael Phelps Challenges Conor McGregor to a Swimming Race

Someone Started a Class Action Lawsuit Because People Couldn’t Stream Mayweather/McGregor Fight

LeeLifeson Rumours Shut Down by Alex Lifeson

WATCH: Kevin Pillar’s Superman Catch

Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Invictus Games Closing Ceremonies in Toronto

WATCH: Houston Man Catches Fish In Flooded Living Room