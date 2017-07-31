Summer. It’s a time to kick back, relax and enjoy the sunshine….right? Wrong! There are so many awesome things to do in the County of Simcoe. If you’re the adventurous type, then these activities are for you. Here are 5 places to get your adrenaline rush this summer.

Wasaga WaveRunners

So, here’s the thing. It is absolutely impossible to not have fun on a jet ski. Don’t believe us? Just try it. There’s nothing quite like ripping around Georgian Bay on a personal water craft. Wasaga WaveRunners has everything you need to get started – they provide the PWC, a life jacket and a lesson. It’ll take you about 30 seconds to get the hang of it, and it’s game on from there.

ATV and Riding Adventures

We’ve had our fair share of rain this summer in Simcoe County. And do you know what rain means? Mud. take advantage of it at Yamaha Adventures at Horseshoe Resort. Whether you want to try out an ATV or a motorcycle, there is something for everyone. Tearing up the endless kilometers of rugged trails through the forest should definitely get your adrenaline pumping.

Skydive Toronto

Don’t be fooled by the name – Skydive Toronto is actually located just outside of Cookstown. If you’re a beginner, you probably want to try out a tandem dive, but the truly brave souls out there could also try a solo first jump. Either way, this experience is not for the faint of heart.

A post shared by Skydive Toronto Inc. (@skydive_toronto) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Barrie Watersports

Their motto is “get off the shore and on the water” and Barrie Watersports lives that to the fullest. They offer wakesurf, wakeboard and waterski lessons, as well as tubing and even a kids camp! Round up a group of your adrenaline junkie friends, load up the boat and give it a go!

A post shared by Barrie Watersports (@barrie_watersports) on May 29, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Flyboard Wasaga Beach

Chances are you’ve seen flyboarding on TV and thought “what is that? Is that a jet pack? That’s so cool!” Well, you’re right. It is cool….and really, really fun. Flyboard Wasaga Beach will get you started with a lesson, and after about 20 minutes you’ll be flying above the water, with the greatest of ease!

A post shared by Flyboard Wasaga Beach (@flyboardwasagabeach) on Sep 4, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

Image Courtesy of Skydive Toronto via Facebook