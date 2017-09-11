5 Places To Get Down and Dirty This Fall

Packed with vast trails to explore, Ontario is basically a giant playground for adults. Especially if you have something powered to ride on. With hot, muggy days coming to an end, fall brings about the perfect weather for both you and your machine to brave through the mud and terrain all the live long day. So what are you waiting for? Fall is short and so is your opportunity to get your thrill on before everything turns white (we’re sorry for reminding you). Pick a trail below, pack up and suit up. Adventure awaits. And so does the mud.

Saddle up for the weekend because this trail is a bit of a destination. It takes about 3-4 hours to get there depending on where you are in the GTA, but man, is it worth the drive. Cuddled between the Algonquin Highlands and Laurentian Mountains, surrounded by rivers on all sides, these trails have something for every rider.

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely ride in the forest or back-country, or to showcase your advanced skills on the mountain side, blasting through wicked mud runs, the Voyageur Multi-Use Trail system delivers.

Distance: 300 km

Difficulty: Beginner to Experienced

Trail Pass Required: ATVO PowerPass or VMUTS

Other Things To Do: Mountain Biking, Horseback Riding, Motorcycling, 4WD Off Roading

In the exact opposite direction of the Voyageur trail system, and about an hour further, lay a series of trails etched into the ancient rock escarpments and river sides of Elliot Lake. The breath quenching beauty of this isolated gem will make you forget about the time it takes to get there. It’s not just about the thrill of the ride but an enriching expedition through the historical, wild and majestic terrain.

As the trails are looped, you’re never more than 20 minutes away from the city – which offers affordable hotels, lodges, and a complimenting mix of restaurants to suit a broad variety of tastes. And the cherry on the top? This place couldn’t be more magnificent than during the fall months.

Distance: 300+ km

Difficulty: Beginner to Experienced

Trail Pass Required: ATVOntario Powerpass

Other Things To Do: Boating, Fishing, Hunting, Hiking, Camping, Kayaking, Wildlife Photography

Burnin n turnin #32 #gassed #grizzly #elliotlake #hydrolines A post shared by @bryanvollmer32 on May 28, 2016 at 6:43am PDT

This well-known trail within the Parry Sound-Georgian Bay area boasts adventurous stretches of trail from highway 400 towards Elmsdale close to Highway 11. It has sandy dunes, rocky roads, and best of all, loads of mud. This sequence of trails = heaven for the thrill seeking voyageur.

Distance: 80 km

Difficulty: Intermediate

Trail Pass Required: ATVOntario Powerpass or Park to Park Trail Pass

Other Things To Do: Birding, Hiking, Mountain Biking, Off-Roading

Now this is a serious system of trails – it’s the largest mapped, signed, and insured system of trails in Ontario. If you don’t have a trail guide, make sure you have your GPS handy. Located throughout Haliburton and into Muskoka, Kawartha, Peterborough, and Madawaska regions the trail difficulty varies from leisure forest rides to deep wood path that requires winches as standard equipment.

The Haliburton Highland Trails are an ATV rider’s dream.

Distance: 500+ km

Difficulty: Intermediate to Advanced

Trail Pass Required: HATVA, KATV or ATV Ontario Powerpass

Other Things To Do: Hiking, Biking, Canoeing, Camping

Looking forward to the fall colours, cool crisp mornings, wool socks and sipping tea in cozy sweaters by the fire. A post shared by wide.open.photography (@wide.open.photography_) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

This trail may not be the muddiest, but you’ll still get dirty. And to boot, it’s only an hour away from Toronto. Ganaraska Forest boasts the best wooden ATV trail in Ontario. Certain areas are restricted for ATVing, so you’ll definitely want to check out the rules before heading out. The forest is massive so there’s plenty of room to ride. There are hundreds of kilometres of trails and roads, easy access, multiple entry points, and ample parking.

Distance: 300 km

Difficulty: Novice

Trail Pass Required: Ganaraska Forest Membership or Day Pass

Other Things To Do: Horseback Riding, Hiking, Camping, Hunting, Off Roading