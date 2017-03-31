Listen Live

5 Classic Commercials

You'll remember these!

By 5 Things, Uncategorized

Some commercials stand the test of time.. They turn a brand into a household name, and some even become a pop culture phenomenon… I know, I know… Who wants to watch commercials when they don’t have to right? Well, if anything these five will take you back to a simpler time; before PVR’s, when you actually had to watch these things!

Wendy’s – Where’s The Beef!? 

Budweiser – Wassup 

Apple Computers – Mac vs PC 

Maxell – Hi-Fidelity 

Pepsi – The Pepsi Challenge 

And just because it wouldn’t be fair to have Pepsi without Coke. Here’s a bonus…

 Coke – Hilltop 

