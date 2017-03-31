5 Classic Commercials

Some commercials stand the test of time.. They turn a brand into a household name, and some even become a pop culture phenomenon… I know, I know… Who wants to watch commercials when they don’t have to right? Well, if anything these five will take you back to a simpler time; before PVR’s, when you actually had to watch these things!

Wendy’s – Where’s The Beef!?



Budweiser – Wassup

Apple Computers – Mac vs PC

Maxell – Hi-Fidelity

Pepsi – The Pepsi Challenge



And just because it wouldn’t be fair to have Pepsi without Coke. Here’s a bonus…

Coke – Hilltop

