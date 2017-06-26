Listen Live

5 Animals Missing After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie

One Puppy And Five Kittens Stolen

By News

Police are hoping the public can help find a man who robbed a pet store in Barrie, and the animals he took with him. Surveillance video shows the man breaking into Doogans Pet Emporium at Kozlov Mall Sunday night around 3:20, and making off with a puppy and four kittens. Officers say the animals are not fully up to date on vaccinations and are still in a fragile state. The puppy is described as a red haired nine week old cockapoo, and the kittens are four weeks old and mixed colors. Anyone with any information is asked to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.

Related posts

2 Men Pull A Fast One At Home Hardware – Wanted For Fraud

Barrie Police Arrest Thirsty Robber Who Stole Cash And Frosty

Provincial Government Takes Action Against Ticket Scalpers

More Memories Of Vimy

STS Students Return from China

Elf Junior A ‘Rewarding’ Experience

Music In The Hearts Of Patrick Fogarty Students

Barrie Police Searching For Masked Robber

St. James Catholic School In Colgan Closes Doors For the Remainder Of School Year Due To Floods