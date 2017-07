Fans of the first moon landing can get their hands on a bag of moon dust being sold at auction in New York. The lunar dust and some rocks, zipped up in a small bag, were collected by Neil Armstong – the first man on the moon. It could fetch as much as $4-million. Also on the block will be Armstrong’s snapshot of fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin standing on the moon, and the flight plan they used to return to earth.

photo: Sotheby’s