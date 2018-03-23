The 47th annual Juno Awards go this weekend. A Canadian music celebration that initially started as mostly a music industry event that over the years has turned into a travelling cultural piece of Canadiana that has really become a week long event at the different Cities that host it.

This year’s backdrop is the City of Vancouver and there are a number of interesting story lines about to unfold this weekend. And how Canadian is it, that they manage to fit a hockey game into the weekend called the Juno Cup that sees Canadian musicians playing against some NHL legends generally on the Friday night of the weekend festivities.

Geddy Lee from Rush will be on hand to induct the Barenaked Ladies alongside original member Steven Page into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Will this reunion open the doors to friendlier relations between Page and the rest of the band, or will it be a one-off get together and back to reality?

Arcade Fire and The Arkells are amoung the performers during the evening and are both nominated for Junos in a number of categories including Single of the Year.

Some of the members of the Wenjack family will be in attendance when a special tribute to Gord Downie is presented during the broadcast. Gord had also been nominated for his work on his solo project The Secret Path.

The Juno Award broadcast airs Sunday night at 8pm televised by CBC live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.