All Things Canadian will be a two-day outdoor festival taking place at Parc Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in Penetanguishene that will celebrate our heritage and culture and our homecoming, gathering local residents, surrounding communities and visitors from across Ontario to celebrate who we are as Canadians. The event will focus on various activities, live music, food and entertainment that will bring together our local cultures of Francophone, Anglophone, First Nations and Metis, to be united as one, celebrating 150 years of history in Penetanguishene, Ontario and Canada.

THE URBAN SLIDE, LIVE MUSIC, KIDS ZONE, FOOD VENDORS, CRAFTS, GAMES, ENTERTAINMENT, LICENCED BEVERAGE GARDEN, ARTISTS, FACE PAINTING, KIDS INFLATABLES, AND MUCH MORE……. Stay tuned for more details and event schedule as the Events Committee confirms the plans!!

For more information, please visit:

http://www.penetanguishene.ca/en/discover/AllThingsCanadian.asp

Parc Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, Penetanguishene

Friday, July 28th – Saturday, July 29th

Friday: 2:00pm-10:30pm; Saturday: 9:00am-10:30pm