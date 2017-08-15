Chambers Golf Tournament – Tangle Creek
Come out for some fun in the sun with your fellow Chamber members! Our tournament is one of our most popular annual events, and it's no surprise, it doesn't get much better than a quality day of networking, fresh air, and delicious food
Location:
Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club
4730 Sideroad 25, RR 3
Thornton, ON L0L 2N0
Date/Time Information:
august 15th 2017
9:00am Registration
9:45am Call to Carts
10:00am Tee-off
Contact Information:
Barrie Chamber of Commerce
Fees/Admission:
$140/player*
$560/foursome*
$200/hole sponsorship – or only $150 if purchased with a foursome!!
