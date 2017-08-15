Chambers Golf Tournament – Tangle Creek

Come out for some fun in the sun with your fellow Chamber members! Our tournament is one of our most popular annual events, and it’s no surprise, it doesn’t get much better than a quality day of networking, fresh air, and delicious food – See more at: http://barriechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/golf-tournament-august-15-2017-2971#sthash.Em52e23O.dpuf

Location: Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club

4730 Sideroad 25, RR 3

Thornton, ON L0L 2N0

Date/Time Information:

august 15th 2017 9:00am Registration

9:45am Call to Carts

10:00am Tee-off

Fees/Admission: $140/player*

$560/foursome*

$200/hole sponsorship – or only $150 if purchased with a foursome!!

