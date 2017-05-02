Suzuki Canada is going to call Barrie home. Mayor Jeff Lehman provided details at a Business Breakfast today, how the car manufacturer has already purchased a facility at Saunders and Huronia Roads, to move the Canadian head office to Barrie. The move is expected in August. The breakfast, hosted by the mayor, and attended by business leaders across the city, gave Lehman a chance to show off ways the city helps businesses grow the economy. The mayor detailed some of the steps city hall has taken over the years, but told us this afternoon, it’s not only important to lead by example, but learn from other cities too.

His worship also provided details on some upcoming projects including the new Meridian Place, Georgian College Digital Media Campus, and the conversion of the downtown bus terminal to a food market, saying these may not directly create jobs and grow the economy, but his job is not to create jobs anyway.