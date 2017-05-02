Watching Out For The Kids

The stats say it all: one in three Canadians has experienced some kind of abuse as a child, 90 per cent of children who experienced abuse in their younger years developed a mental illness by the age of 18, and victims of abuse are four times more likely to self harm or have suicidal thoughts. Former NHLer, now Child Advocate, Sheldon Kennedy (@ShellKenn, sheldonkennedycac.ca) was in Barrie Monday, helping to launch a branch office of the Simcoe Muskoka Child Advocacy Centre…

Kennedy, himself, is a child abuse survivor. He says a lot has changed in the last 20 years in terms of reporting such incidences…

The Barrie office Simcoe Muskoka Child Advocacy Centre is expected to open soon, in the meantime, help can be found through the main office in Orillia.

banner image: Rock 95 News (Sheldon Kennedy, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, Dave Hossack – CAC)