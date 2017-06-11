Listen Live

4-Year-Old Boy Killed In Innisfil Collision

By News

South Simcoe Police are investigating a collision that killed a 4-year-old boy in Innisfil last night. They say they responded to the intersection of Gilford road and 20th side road just after 8:20 pm where a Toyota sedan and a Mazda hatchback had collided. Four people, including the child were rushed to area hospitals, though the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later. Officers continue to investigate the collision, with a collision reconstruction team on scene till about 1:00 this morning. So far no charges have been laid.

